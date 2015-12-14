Russia criticizes U.S. policy on Syria ahead of Kerry Moscow visit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia stepped up its criticism of U.S. policy on Syria on the eve of a visit to Moscow by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, saying the United States had not shown it was ready to cooperate fully in the struggle against Islamic State militants.

Russia would continue to urge Washington to rethink its policy of “dividing terrorists into good and bad ones”, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, ahead of Kerry’s visit to Moscow, which is scheduled for Dec. 15.