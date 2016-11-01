FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kremlin says Aleppo rebel attacks jeopardize pause in air strikes
#World News
November 1, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 10 months ago

Kremlin says Aleppo rebel attacks jeopardize pause in air strikes

Smoke rises near a damaged road in Dahiyet al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 30, 2016.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not be able to prolong a moratorium on air strikes against targets in Syria's Aleppo if rebels in the city continue their attacks on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"At the moment the pause is continuing, the exit of the civilian population from eastern Aleppo is being enabled, conditions are being created for humanitarian aid," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"But all that is impossible if the terrorists continue to fire on neighborhoods, humanitarian aid routes, launch attacks, and continue to hide behind a (human) shield. That will not permit the continuation of the humanitarian pause."

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

