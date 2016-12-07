Kremlin says exit deal for Aleppo rebels still on agenda

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely leave Aleppo was still on the agenda, but that no talks were planned between the two countries for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russian and U.S. experts were in contact about Syria, but said he was not aware of any talks being planned at a higher level.

"As regards the exit of rebels ... there was a proposal for an exit and the theme has been previously discussed, and this question is (still) on the agenda," said Peskov.

"Unfortunately very few have left so far and the majority are still there."

Peskov spoke as rebels in besieged eastern Aleppo called for an immediate five-day ceasefire, negotiations about the future of the city, and for medical and civilian evacuations.

Peskov said rebels in eastern Aleppo were rallying around former Nusra Front fighters.

"All these rebels are terrorists," said Peskov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due to meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Hamburg later on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.