Russia says Kurds must be part of Syrian peace talks: RIA
December 16, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says Kurds must be part of Syrian peace talks: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia believes that ethnic Syrian Kurds must be included in any future Syrian peace talks, the RIA news agency said on Wednesday, quoting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov.

“We support the participation of a wide circle of opposition forces, which represent the Syrian people, in the Syrian negotiating process. The Kurds, certainly, must not be excluded from this process,” RIA quoted Meshkov as saying in an interview.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

