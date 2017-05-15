FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Putin says Russia sees no need to arm Syrian Kurds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 3 months ago

Putin says Russia sees no need to arm Syrian Kurds

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017.Thomas Peter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia saw no need to arm the Syrian Kurds, but said Moscow would maintain working contacts with them.

"Unlike other countries we are not announcing any arms deliveries to Kurdish formations," said Putin, who was speaking in Beijing. "We don't believe we need to start such work."

Putin said the fact that the Kurds were engaged in the fight against Islamic State militants meant it made sense to maintain working contacts with them however "even if it's only to avoid (accidental) clashes."

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Andrey Ostroukh/Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.