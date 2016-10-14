FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 14, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Lavrov: 'No special expectations' from meeting on Syria on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he had "no special expectations" for Saturday's talks on the Syria crisis that will be held in Lausanne because Moscow had not yet seen reciprocal steps from its Western partners.

Russia does not intend to put forward new initiatives on resolving the conflict in Syria, Lavrov told reporters in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed this week to hold the meeting in Switzerland to consider what further steps could be taken to achieve a resolution of the Syria conflict.

Foreign ministers from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran could also take part in the talks.

"We want to get down to concrete work and see how well our partners observe the U.N. Security Council resolution (on Syria)," Lavrov said. "We are not going to propose anything else."

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

