8 months ago
Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria with Turkish, Iranian ministers
#World News
December 17, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 8 months ago

Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria with Turkish, Iranian ministers

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sits near damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria December 16, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts by the international community to provide humanitarian aid in Syria and facilitate a political resolution of the conflict, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the calls were made on Russia's initiative.

The three ministers agreed to meet in the near future, it said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely

