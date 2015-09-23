FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says Washington more 'receptive' to Moscow position on Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Moscow, Russia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States was increasingly receptive toward Moscow’s position on the conflict in Syria.

Lavrov referred to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry after military talks restarted between Washington and Moscow on Syria, where a war shows no signs of abating after four and a half years.

A Russian diplomatic source said separately on Wednesday that Moscow saw growing chances for an international deal on Syria.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
