Russia's Lavrov says Washington more 'receptive' to Moscow position on Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States was increasingly receptive toward Moscow’s position on the conflict in Syria.

Lavrov referred to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry after military talks restarted between Washington and Moscow on Syria, where a war shows no signs of abating after four and a half years.

A Russian diplomatic source said separately on Wednesday that Moscow saw growing chances for an international deal on Syria.