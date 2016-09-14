FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Lavrov tells Kerry U.S. must do more to support Syria ceasefire
September 14, 2016 / 3:07 PM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov tells Kerry U.S. must do more to support Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Wednesday to make good on its promise to separate moderate Syrian opposition fighters "under the patronage of Washington" from former Nusra Front and other forces, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

The demand was voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, the ministry said in a statement.

The Nusra Front, which has close links to the al-Qaeda network, has recently been renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

Lavrov and Kerry also discussed jointly fighting Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Islamic State, the ministry said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

