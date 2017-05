ASTANA Russia hopes to negotiate on Thursday a memorandum with Turkey and Iran to establish four de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"These are the zones where most intensive fighting is taking place between the government forces, Jabhat al Nusra and a moderate opposition," Lavrentyev told reporters.

He added that the document was still in progress.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)