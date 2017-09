MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force made 59 sorties in Syria in the past 24 hours and hit 212 Islamic State targets in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Khaseke and Raqqa, Defence Ministry official Igor Konashenkov told Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

