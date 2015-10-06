Russia is not and will not launch infantry operations in Syria, says senior lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not conducting operations in Syria involving its own ground troops and will not do so, Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, the head of the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, said on Tuesday, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

Komoyedov, who on Monday had said it was likely that Russian volunteers would travel to Syria to fight there, was also quoted as saying that Russia was blocking any attempts by its citizens to fight on either side in the Syrian conflict.