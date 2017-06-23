Israel attacks Syrian posts after cross-border fire from Syria
JERUSALEM Israel said it had attacked Syrian military targets on Sunday after stray shells from fighting in Syria's civil war landed inside the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
MOSCOW Russian naval vessels launched missile strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria's Hama province, destroying command points and weapon and ammunition stores, RIA news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Friday.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
JERUSALEM Israel said it had attacked Syrian military targets on Sunday after stray shells from fighting in Syria's civil war landed inside the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
LONDON Sixty high-rise buildings have failed safety tests carried out after a fire killed at least 79 people in London earlier this month, the British government said on Sunday.