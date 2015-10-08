FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says missiles fired at Syria reached their targets: agencies
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says missiles fired at Syria reached their targets: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday the four Russian cruise missiles fired at Syria from the Caspian Sea had reached their targets, Interfax news agency reported.

U.S. officials and media said the missiles had crashed in Iran.

“In contrast to CNN we do not talk with reference to anonymous sources,” Interfax quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov as saying. “We show the launch of our rockets and the targets they struck.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
