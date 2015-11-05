FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has sent missile systems to Syria: air force head
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

Russia has sent missile systems to Syria: air force head

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Air Force Viktor Bondarev (C) watch an air show dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Air Force at Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent missile systems to Syria to protect its military forces there, the head of Russia’s air force said on Thursday.

Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said fighter jets could be hijacked in countries neighboring Syria and used to attack Russian forces.

“We have calculated all possible threats. We have sent not only fighter jets, bombers and helicopters, but also missile systems,” Bondarev told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

“We must be ready.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
