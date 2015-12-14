FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Russian general says Moscow backs opposition offensive in Syria
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2015 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

Top Russian general says Moscow backs opposition offensive in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force is conducting dozens of air strikes in Syria daily to support the Free Syrian Army fighting alongside government troops against Islamic militants, the chief of Russian army’s general staff was quoted as saying on Monday.

The number of Free Syrian Army fighters now advancing in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Raqqa now exceeds 5,000, Russian news agencies quoted Valery Gerasimov as telling a meeting with foreign military attaches accredited in Russia.

“The number of these Free Syrian Army units is rising all the time,” Gerasimov said. “Only to support them, Russia’s aviation is conducting daily 30-40 strikes. They are also provided with weapons, ammunition and material support,” Gerasimov said, echoing a statement made by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Wiriting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.