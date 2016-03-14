FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says Russian withdrawal would be positive
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 7:07 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition says Russian withdrawal would be positive

Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the main Syrian opposition group at the Geneva peace talks, attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition on Monday welcomed a Russian announcement that it would start pulling forces back from Syria, saying a serious withdrawal would put pressure on Syrian authorities and give peace talks a positive impetus.

“If there is seriousness in implementing the withdrawal, it will give the talks a positive push,” said Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the rebel High Negotiations Committee.

“If this is a serious step it will form a major element of pressure on the regime, because the Russian support prolonged the regime. Matters will change significantly as a result of that.”

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Roche

