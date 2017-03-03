FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Russia says its military advisers, special forces behind Palmyra recapture
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 6 months ago

Russia says its military advisers, special forces behind Palmyra recapture

Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, September 19, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russian military advisers had planned and overseen the Syrian army's recapture of the city of Palmyra and that Russian warplanes and special forces had played a decisive role.

The Syrian army said on Thursday it had retaken the ancient city from Islamic State for the second time in a year, with help from allied forces.

Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defense Ministry official, told a news briefing in Moscow more than a thousand Islamic State fighters had been killed or wounded in the Palmyra operation.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.