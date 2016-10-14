FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin ratifies deal for Russia to use Syria base indefinitely
#World News
October 14, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 10 months ago

Putin ratifies deal for Russia to use Syria base indefinitely

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 12, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified an agreement with the Syrian government that allows Russia to use the Hmeimim air base in Syria indefinitely, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Russia's air force has launched air strikes in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from the Hmeimim base.

Russia also this week announced plans to build a permanent naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus.

The Kremlin said costs associated with the agreement ratified by Putin will fall within normal defense spending in each year's federal budget.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

