Putin says Russia's operation has reinforced Syria's statehood
April 7, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Putin says Russia's operation has reinforced Syria's statehood

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Chief of president's staff Sergei Ivanov before a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia’s military operation in Syria had reinforced the statehood of that country and its legitimate government but that it was too early to say a breakthrough had been reached.

“It is too early to say we have reached a crucial breakthrough, but it is evident that we have accomplished our mission,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s operation in Syria.

He added that with Russia’s support Syria’s army was liberating new settlements from “terrorists”.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
