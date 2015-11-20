Russia says eliminated 600 rebels in Syria; Lavrov, Kerry hold phone talk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that more than 600 rebels had been eliminated as a result of a cruise missile strike a target in Syrian Deir ez-Zour province, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

It was not clear when this missile strike was done. Shoigu added that Russia had doubled the number of air crafts in its Syria operation to 69 planes.

In a separate statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that its head Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had a phone talk and discussed the need for joint efforts to combat Islamic State In Syria and the need for talks between Damascus and opposition.