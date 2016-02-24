FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin tells details of Syria ceasefire plan to Saudi King Salman
#World News
February 24, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin tells details of Syria ceasefire plan to Saudi King Salman

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the State Kremlin palace in Moscow, Russia, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to present in detail the proposals contained in a joint U.S.-Russian agreement on ceasefire in Syria, the Kremlin said.

“The King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreements reached and expressed his readiness to work jointly with Russia to make them work,” the Kremlin said. The two sides agreed to continue contacts on this matter, it added.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov

