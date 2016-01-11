FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says attacked 1,097 targets in Syria since new year
#World News
January 11, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says attacked 1,097 targets in Syria since new year

Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian air force jets have since the start of this year flown 311 combat sorties in Syria and attacked 1,097 terrorist targets there, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying on Monday.

Defense ministry official Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoy said the targets included oil infrastructure, military equipment and troops under the control of armed militant groups, RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

