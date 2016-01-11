Russia says attacked 1,097 targets in Syria since new year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian air force jets have since the start of this year flown 311 combat sorties in Syria and attacked 1,097 terrorist targets there, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying on Monday.

Defense ministry official Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoy said the targets included oil infrastructure, military equipment and troops under the control of armed militant groups, RIA news agency reported.

Related Coverage Air strike kills 12 schoolchildren in Syrian town: monitor