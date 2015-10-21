FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says flew 46 sorties, hit 83 militant targets in Syria
October 21, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says flew 46 sorties, hit 83 militant targets in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday its planes had flown 46 sorties and struck 83 militant targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was quoted as saying it had destroyed a factory making landmines and an explosives warehouse in the Aleppo area, as well as a militant camp elsewhere.

A range of targets in the Idlib, Aleppo, Damascus, Hama and Deir al-Zor provinces had been hit, the ministry said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

