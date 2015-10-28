Russia flies 71 sorties, carries out 118 strikes in Syria: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 71 sorties over Syria in the last two days, carrying out 118 strikes on militant targets, RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The strikes hit targets in Syria’s Idlib, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus provinces, Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

(This story has been corrected to show number of strikes in last two days, not last 24 hours)