FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia flies 71 sorties, carries out 118 strikes in Syria: RIA
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Russia flies 71 sorties, carries out 118 strikes in Syria: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 71 sorties over Syria in the last two days, carrying out 118 strikes on militant targets, RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The strikes hit targets in Syria’s Idlib, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus provinces, Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

(This story has been corrected to show number of strikes in last two days, not last 24 hours)

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.