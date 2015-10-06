Russia says militants in Syria are moving armor close to mosques

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian defense ministry said its planes had struck 12 Islamic State targets in Syria on Tuesday, saying the militants had begun to move their weapons and armored vehicles into residential areas to try to protect them.

In a statement, the ministry said Russian planes had flown around 20 sorties, destroying several Islamic State facilities. It said the attacks had generated panic in militant ranks, prompting them to rush to try to protect their equipment.

“The terrorists are undertaking efforts to move their weapons into the residential areas of cities,” the ministry said. “As a rule the militants place armored vehicles close to mosques knowing very well that we would never target them (mosques).”

It published a photograph it said had been taken by a Russian drone which appeared to show an armored vehicle near a mosque in an unidentified location.

“We do not rule out that here and in other populated areas the terrorists are deliberately preparing provocations such as blowing up mosques to produce fake photographs and video clips which could be used to accuse the Russian air force.”