Russian officials due in Turkey to discuss Astana talks on Syria: Turkish minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian officials will visit Turkey on Jan. 9-10 to discuss the framework for Syrian peace talks planned to be held in Kazakhstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war but have brokered a fragile ceasefire, slated to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.