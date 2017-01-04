FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russian officials due in Turkey to discuss Astana talks on Syria: Turkish minister
January 4, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 8 months ago

Russian officials due in Turkey to discuss Astana talks on Syria: Turkish minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian officials will visit Turkey on Jan. 9-10 to discuss the framework for Syrian peace talks planned to be held in Kazakhstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war but have brokered a fragile ceasefire, slated to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

