Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shows the way to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan (2nd R) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.

Putin said the ceasefire was in large part the result of mediation by Russia and Turkey.

