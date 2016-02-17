FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls Turkey strikes on Syria 'absolute lawlessness': RIA
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russia calls Turkey strikes on Syria 'absolute lawlessness': RIA

A Turkish soldier standing guard is seen from the Syrian town of Khirbet Al-Joz at the Turkish-Syrian border, in Latakia countryside, where internally displaced Syrian people are waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday Turkish artillery strikes on northern Syria are “absolute lawlessness”, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported.

“What is happening on the Turkish-Syrian border now is absolute lawlessness...” Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, was quoted as saying.

“Turkey shells settlements across the border, transfers money, people and supplies there.”

Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
