Lavrov to Kerry: measures needed to stop Syria 'extremists' being supplied via Turkey
May 9, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Lavrov to Kerry: measures needed to stop Syria 'extremists' being supplied via Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they arrive for a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a phone call on Monday that measures must be taken to stop “extremists” in Syria being supplied via Turkish territory, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry stressed the need for the Syrian government to continue talks with the whole spectrum of the opposition, the foreign ministry said, adding the phone call took place on the initiative of the United States.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

