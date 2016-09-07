Russia: Turkey's actions can further worsen situation in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned by the movement of Turkish troops and Ankara-backed Syrian opposition forces deeper into Syria's territory, which may further aggravate the military and political situation in Syria.
"This calls into question the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
"We call on Ankara to refrain from any steps which can further destabilize the situation in Syria."
