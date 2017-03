Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall after the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) watches honour guards passing by during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference after the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan after the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan enter a hall during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW Russia is cautiously optimistic on the chances for a peace deal in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after talks with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.

"I want to express cautious optimism that we, ... including here also other important players including the United States, will be able to ... move to a fully-fledged political resolution," Putin said.

