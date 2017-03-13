FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russia says ready to resume contacts with USA on Syria: Ifax
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 5 months ago

Russia says ready to resume contacts with USA on Syria: Ifax

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gennady Gatilov addresses the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2017.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Monday that Moscow was ready to resume contacts with the United States on Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Up to this point, we've had no contacts with the US on a political settlement in Syria," Gatilov was quoted as saying.

"If the situation changes on the American side, we, of course, will be ready to resume consultations on Syrian matters, including those within the Geneva peace process."

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.