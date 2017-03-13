Russia says ready to resume contacts with USA on Syria: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Monday that Moscow was ready to resume contacts with the United States on Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Up to this point, we've had no contacts with the US on a political settlement in Syria," Gatilov was quoted as saying.

"If the situation changes on the American side, we, of course, will be ready to resume consultations on Syrian matters, including those within the Geneva peace process."