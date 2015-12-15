FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, U.S. military chiefs discuss Syria cooperation - agencies
#World News
December 15, 2015

Russia, U.S. military chiefs discuss Syria cooperation - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian and United States military chiefs discussed air space cooperation over Syria in a telephone call on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

“The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and practical aspects of cooperation between the Russian Air Force and the U.S.-led air coalition against ISIS,” the RIA agency cited the ministry as saying, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

