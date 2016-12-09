FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Kremlin says U.S. easing of arms embargo for Syrian rebels risky
December 9, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 8 months ago

Kremlin says U.S. easing of arms embargo for Syrian rebels risky

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov smiles as he arrives for a signing ceremony following a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016.Grigory Dukor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday a U.S. decision to lift some restrictions on arms deliveries to Syrian rebels was risky because weapons might end up in the hands of "terrorists".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that such a scenario, if it came to pass, would pose a threat to the Middle East and to Russian forces in Syria.

Commenting on U.S-Russian efforts to strike a deal to facilitate the safe passage of Syrian rebels from eastern Aleppo, Peskov said the Kremlin hoped an agreement could be reached, but said talks on the subject were complex and kept faltering due to decisions taken by the United States.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

