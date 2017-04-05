Russia says Lavrov-Tillerson meeting to discuss Syria, global security

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss global security, including the Syria, North Korea and Ukraine situations, during the latter's visit to Moscow, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Tillerson is to visit Russia on April 11-12, and Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it "positively evaluated the new U.S. administration's efforts to improve ties" with Moscow.