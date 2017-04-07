Russian lawmaker says Russia-U.S. Syria coalition in doubt - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's coalition with the United States on the Syria crisis is in doubt after Washington carried out air strikes on a Syrian airbase, news agencies quoted a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Friday.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said the strikes were intended to "stamp an earlier verdict about (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad's responsibility for a chemical attack in Idlib with gunpowder," the Interfax news agency reported.