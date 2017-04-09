FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Russia's Lavrov and U.S. Tillerson spoke by phone about situation in Syria
#World News
April 8, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 4 months ago

Russia's Lavrov and U.S. Tillerson spoke by phone about situation in Syria

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L), Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and others wait for the start of a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany February 16, 2017.Brendan Smialowski/POOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Saturday about the situation in Syria after the U.S. strikes on a Syrian air base, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov pointed out that "an attack on a country whose government fights terrorism only plays into the hands of extremists, creates additional threats to regional and global security," the Russian ministry said.

He also told Tillerson that assertions that the Syrian military used chemical weapon in Idlib province on April 4 do not correspond to reality, the ministry added.

It said Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart agreed to continue discussions on Syria in person. Tillerson is expected in Moscow for talks with Russian officials next week.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson

