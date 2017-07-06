PARIS Russia has asked the United States for more information after comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Washington was ready to discuss with Moscow no-fly zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have asked (for information). We haven't yet received a response to the question about which no-fly zones they have in mind. Because no-one was ever talking about them," Lavrov said in comments carried on Russian state television.

"But I'm sure that the orientation of those comments, despite all the questions about one or another formulation, the orientation towards cooperation between Russia and the United States, that is a step in the right direction," Lavrov said.

