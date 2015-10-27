FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry and Lavrov hold phone call on Syria crisis: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday held a phone call on the Syria crisis with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The call is the fourth in as many days between Lavrov and Kerry.

They agreed on the need for all main governments in the region to take part in efforts to find a solution to the Syria crisis, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Tuesday’s call took place at the initiative of the United States, the statement said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Louise Ireland

