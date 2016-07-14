FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia not satisfied with pace of Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria: RIA

July 14, 2016 / 6:01 PM / a year ago

Russia not satisfied with pace of Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin is not satisfied with the pace of cooperation between the Russian and U.S. militaries on Syria, the RIA news agency quoted the spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as saying on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Moscow on Thursday with a proposal to boost military cooperation and intelligence sharing with Russia against Islamic State and al Qaeda camps in Syria, despite doubts among U.S. officials.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

