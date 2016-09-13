FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia calls on U.S. 'to influence' ceasefire violators in Syria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

Russia calls on U.S. 'to influence' ceasefire violators in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia called on the United States on Tuesday to influence some of the armed groups in Syria refusing to stop fighting government troops, saying their actions hamper joint efforts by Moscow and Washington to launch a peace process in this country.

"We strongly call on all those who have influence on these ceasefire violators, first and foremost the American side, to finally deal with their clients," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"One should not allow their expected provocative actions to derail a chance for a turn to a political resolution of the Syrian crisis."

Some of these groups openly say they do not want to dissociate themselves from Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, the ministry said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.