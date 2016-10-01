FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. 'aggression' in Syria would mean 'tectonic shifts'
#World News
October 1, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in a year

Russia says U.S. 'aggression' in Syria would mean 'tectonic shifts'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - “Direct aggression” by the United States toward the Syrian government and armed forces would lead to “frightening, tectonic shifts” in the Middle East, RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Saturday.

Russia and the United States back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.

A U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria recently fell apart, and Russian war planes on Saturday struck rebel-held areas north of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Reporting by Alexander Winning

