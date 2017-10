Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference following a meeting with his Paraguayan counterpart Eladio Loizaga in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two men discussed measures to normalize the situation in the east of Aleppo, the ministry said.