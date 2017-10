U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) go for a handshake before their bilateral talks in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, ahead of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry noted the need to deepen further Russian-American coordination on Syrian ceasefire in a phone call on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also drew Kerry’s attention to the need to end a “Western anti-Russian media campaign,” the ministry added.