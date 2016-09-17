FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia tells U.S. to make sure Syrian opposition does not launch new offensive
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

Russia tells U.S. to make sure Syrian opposition does not launch new offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday it had told the United States to rein in the Syrian opposition and make sure it did not launch a new offensive which Moscow warned would be met with full force by the Syrian army.

The ministry said in a statement it had told Washington about a concentration of militants in the north of Hama province and about what it said looked like possible attempts to launch an offensive.

"The Russian side has asked American colleagues to exert their influence over the leadership of the opposition to restrain them from taking any ill-advised action and has told them of the intention of the Syrian army command to take the necessary proportionate retaliatory measures in the event of an attack."

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.