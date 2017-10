Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran, Iran November 23, 2015. Raheb Homavandi/TIMA/File Photo via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Defense ministers from Russia, Iran and Syria will discuss ways to enhance their cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda during a meeting in Tehran on Thursday, Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying.