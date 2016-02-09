FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition insists Russia should end air strikes: Interfax
February 9, 2016 / 7:43 AM / in 2 years

Syrian opposition insists Russia should end air strikes: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bloodstains are seen at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia should immediately end its air strikes in Syria as a condition for negotiations between the opposition and the central government in Damascus, Interfax news agency quoted a Syrian opposition member as saying on Tuesday.

“It (Russia’s air force operation) complicates the situation,” Monzer Makhous, an official from the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiating Committee, told Interfax.

“If bombings continue, it is hard to imagine how the negotiating process will proceed.”

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

