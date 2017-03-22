FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian troops go to Syrian area shelled by Turkey, Kurdish YPG says
#World News
March 22, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 5 months ago

Russian troops go to Syrian area shelled by Turkey, Kurdish YPG says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian forces went to a Kurdish-controlled area of northwestern Syria that was shelled by Turkey on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia said.

"Russian forces headed to the Jandaris area where the Turkish shelling is," YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters, adding they were the same Russian forces that deployed to the Kurdish-controlled Afrin area earlier this week.

The YPG said the Russian forces deployed to the Afrin region under a deal that would include training for its fighters. Russia said a branch of its "reconciliation center", which negotiates local truces in Syria, had been located to Afrin.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

