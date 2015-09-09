Lebanese sources: Russians have taken part in Syria military operations

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken part in military operations in Syria, three Lebanese sources familiar with political and military developments in Syria said on Wednesday, one of them saying the Russian participation so far was in “small numbers”.

“They have started in small numbers, but the bigger force did not yet take part,” one of the sources said. “There are numbers of Russians taking part in Syria but they did not yet join the fight against terrorism strongly.”

Another source said: “They are taking part in military operations. It is more than an advisory role.”

The three sources, who spoke on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, did not give further details on the nature of the combat role in support of the Syrian military.

Syrian officials have denied any combat role by Russians in Syria. Moscow said on Wednesday that Russian military experts were present in Syria to assist with Russian arms deliveries to Syria, which Moscow says are aimed at combating terrorism.

Russia has declined to comment on the exact scale and scope of its military presence in Syria. U.S. officials have suggested in recent days that Moscow is scaling up a presence, possibly with the intent of assisting its ally, President Bashar al-Assad.

Asked about the comments from the Lebanese sources, a Syrian military official reiterated his government’s denial and said the Russian role was purely advisory. “Does an advisor take part? No, they don‘t,” the official said.

The Syrian information minister said this week that no Russian combat forces were fighting alongside the Syrian army.